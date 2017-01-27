Around 60 people attended the “What to Expect from the Trump Presidency” panel discussion sponsored by the politics department last Wednesday. The panel included politics professors Robert Art, Shai Feldman, Lucy Goodhart, Jill Greenlee and Jeffrey Lenowitz.
“The new administration’s … Read More...
At least 50 Brandeis students attended a march of over 200,000 people that began in Boston Common last Saturday, according to the Boston Women’s March for America. The march, taking place one day after President Trump’s inauguration, called for a … Read More...
Though many evangelical Christians consider a Trump presidency a success for American evangelicals, Prof. John Jefferson Davis, an evangelical himself, called his election a disaster in a lecture on Wednesday, Jan. 25.
“My view is that as an evangelical it … Read More...
Brandeis signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) to reduce the amount of money paid for electricity bills through virtual net metering, a process in which solar energy is installed at an off-site location and then shared among those who are … Read More...
Students filled every seat available in the Student Union office for an information session about union candidacy on Wednesday, Jan 25. Approximately 15 students are running for the available positions.
Midyear, senator-at-large, Ridgewood, Ziv, Charles River/567 and the Mods seats … Read More...
Students and workers filed into the office of Sodexo’s general manager and presented him a petition with about 300 signatures calling for Sodexo to ensure workers have their full 40 hours and hire more 40-hour employees to avoid overworking and … Read More...
To present the most accurate and marketable image of Brandeis, the university should decide whether or not Brandeis is a Jewish institution, said Mark Neustadt, a marketing analyst with a specialized focus on the needs of colleges, universities and schools.… Read More...
A petition calling on the administration to investigate the possibility of making Brandeis a sanctuary campus began circulating soon after the results of the presidential election were released.
Addressed to University President Ronald Liebowitz, Provost Lisa Lynch and Senior Vice … Read More...
The Allocations Board (A-board) funded 68.3 percent of requests, according to Spring Marathon decisions released through the club leaders listserv on Tuesday, Nov. 22.
A-board received requests from 139 clubs for an amount totaling $632,199.18. They funded requests from 135 … Read More...
President Ron Liebowitz described updated diversity and inclusion efforts made over the past 12 months in an email sent to the Brandeis community on Friday, Nov. 18.
The presidential campaign run by President-elect Donald Trump featured, “rhetoric of racism, misogyny, … Read More...
New York Times bestselling author, screenwriter and producer Tom Perrotta spoke to students on Wednesday, Nov. 16 about his experiences adapting his books into a film and a television series.
Perrotta talked about the challenges he encounters while adapting his … Read More...
Club leaders will be required to report information about their events, attendance, inventory and allocated funds spent each semester to the Club Support Committee of the Student Union, according to members of the committee.
The committee has been working on … Read More...
Approximately 40 students walked out of class at 10:30 a.m. on Friday in protest of Tuesday’s presidential election.
Students leaving class gathered on the Rabb Steps and others who did not have class came as well. The crowd was silent … Read More...
Approximately 150 people packed into an auditorium in the Golding Judaica Center to attend a discussion about the recent election results facilitated by Prof. Anita Hill, chair of the Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies department.
The gathering was supposed to … Read More...
Students have come together after Donald Trump’s victory over Hillary Clinton, in the form of campus events, personal conversations and social media posts.
On Wednesday, students could be seen hugging and crying around campus, offering support and having discussions among … Read More...
Performance artist Pat Oleszko, whose art is on display in the Women’s Studies Research Center (WSRC), unraveled the absurdity of her work to a full house in the Kniznick Gallery on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Faced with a burning bra, boob … Read More...
Kenneth Lonergan’s “Manchester by the Sea” (2016) is a work of genius. Set and filmed in the northeastern town of Manchester, MA, Lonergan captures a powerful, depressing tale, yet finds the hint of humor that comes from daily life. The … Read More...
On Tuesday, Jan. 24, filmmaker Jenny Alexander came to speak as a guest in Brandeis course, Documenting the Immigrant Experience, bringing particular focus to her film “The Vigil.” Along with the members of the class, students and faculty of other … Read More...
With the recent political events casting a gray cloud over many, it is nice to have something to put a smile on our faces. On Saturday, Jan. 21, while most were marching in protest of the new presidency, Brandeis’ improv … Read More...
If you follow through on one New Year’s resolution, make it an easy one: Watch “One Day at a Time.”
Just released this month, watching this Netflix original series is the perfect way to start off 2017. The show, a … Read More...
Brandeis University dining services celebrated Lunar New Year this Thursday, Jan. 26 by offering Asian barbecue, soups and entrees in Lower Usdan and Sherman dining halls during dinner. Under Sodexo, this is the first time the dining halls put together … Read More...
At the crux of the on-campus fine arts scene lies a club that seeks to combine community, creativity and, most importantly, clay. About three decades ago, the Pottery Club sprang up at Brandeis and is now led by president Marisa … Read More...
Boris’ Kitchen elicited much laughter from audience members at their 17th Annual Sketch Comedy Festival with students from Emerson’s Jimmy’s Traveling All-Stars, Cornell’s Humor Us and Skidmore’s Sketchies, on Friday, Dec. 2. They continued the show on Saturday, Dec. 3, … Read More...
Droves of art patrons filed into the Dreitzer Gallery of the Spingold Theater Center to admire the works of Brandeis students displayed at the Senior Mid-Year Exhibition on Wednesday, Dec. 7.
Attendees were offered hors d’oeuvres, wine and the good … Read More...
The Shapiro Campus Center Atrium reverberated with holiday cheer, delicious snacks and festive music this Thursday, Dec. 8 as the Brandeis-Wellesley Orchestra and the University Chorus led a community-wide performance of George Frideric Handel’s “Messiah.”
Brandeis joined the festivities with … Read More...
While some people dream of becoming the next big name in the music industry, Avi Hirshbein ’19 is more interested in the behind the scenes work. Last year he created Basement Records, a music platform at Brandeis in which students … Read More...
The meme “Keep Calm and Dance On” was plastered on a piercing red backdrop adjacent to the ticket stand, a most fitting first sight at Adagio Dance Company’s semester show. This wall decoration set a precedent before even entering Levin … Read More...
Featuring amazing performances from Brandeis students, as well as performances from dance teams from surrounding schools such as Boston University, the sixth annual Night for Africa displayed Africa’s great diversity and recognized the cultures in the African diaspora, Saturday, Nov. … Read More...
Music, dancing and culture were on energetic display in Levin Ballroom on Saturday, Nov. 19 as part of the Brandeis South Asian Students Association’s (SASA) annual charity show, MELA.
The theme of this year’s show, which … Read More...
The Brandeis campus is not alone in its treatment of the controversial inauguration of Donald Trump. Many students have rightfully expressed their moral and political disagreements over his election, and in the inauguration’s aftermath, many actions have been taken to … Read More...
This year’s election is a repudiation of the liberal ideology. The recently retired president has become the incarnation of socialism and despotism in the minds of many voters. As the vision of all that is evil, Obama’s legacy is under … Read More...
The day after the inauguration, the largest march in Washington, D.C.’s, history began. The D.C. Women’s March included about half a million participants, and had smaller sister marches in almost every major city in the country. Naturally, a protest this … Read More...
It has been a week since I moved out of the Castle and into my Ziv, and with all of these changes I could not help but reflect on my time in the Castle—the edifice that will be torn down … Read More...
The first film to have obtained 14 Academy Award nominations—a record at the Academy—was “All About Eve” (1950), a movie about actors (Hollywood loves rewarding itself). That record wasn’t tied until the blockbuster “Titanic” (1997) came along. Now, with the … Read More...
College students are often told to practice “self-care,” and honestly, it makes sense. Students constantly struggle so much with managing their different responsibilities that their health and well-being usually become less of a priority. This leads to stress, anxiety, exhaustion … Read More...
On Nov. 11, Brandeis Students for Reproductive Justice and Brandeis Feminist Majority Leadership Alliance authored a statement of progress for their menstrual product campaign and submitted it as an op-ed to The Brandeis Hoot, which I co-signed. The statement of … Read More...
Earlier this year, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) declared the “Pepe the Frog” meme to be a hate symbol. The ADL, an anti-bigotry organization that dedicates itself to the issues of anti-Semitism, racism and white supremacy, has a database of hate … Read More...
A reactionary, leftist movement has arisen in response to the election of Trump, and rioting has ensued as protest. This election response from the public is not unprecedented, as many disillusioned voters took to the streets in the wake of … Read More...
I’m not sure if it’s crazy and naive for me to feel this way, but I’m happy. I’m happy because I know that although the man-who-shall-not-be-named has become the president-elect of the United States, I’m part of a community that … Read More...
Professor Daniel Breen of the Legal Studies and American Studies departments is well known for his interesting and relevant courses in which he combines his undoubted excitement about the law with an impressive ability to convey the personal and societal … Read More...
People don’t realize how much power businesses have in terms of improving human rights, explained Heather Spector ’17. Spector is set to kickstart her career with a business consulting role at Accenture, “a strategy, consulting, digital, tech and operations” firm, … Read More...
For most students, getting a job after graduating that is not only relevant to one’s career goals but also exciting, is merely wishful thinking. Graduating college can come with fears of unemployment and also the fear of lacking passion for … Read More...
With the current state of the U.S. economy set to shift in the future, what better time than now to join TAMID? TAMID is a student-led business organization that connects students with the Israeli economy by teaching them business and … Read More...
Management Solutions recently secured its newest consultant in financial risk: Micah Margolis ’17.
Margolis will graduate this May with departmental honors in physics upon completion of his senior thesis along with a degree in economics and a minor in computer … Read More...
“If you have the opportunity to introduce yourself to her one day, then I recommend you take it!” said Ari Keigan ’18 about Olga Yanes. From 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Yanes works as a custodian in Deroy and is … Read More...