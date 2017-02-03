News

    3 February, 2017 // 0 Comments

    Why is it that so much of how Brandeis engages in "usual business" seems normal and good, while so much of it seems so strange and wasteful? Throughout the day, I am struck repeatedly by ways in which the university …

  • Our society needs hate crime legislation

    3 February, 2017 // 0 Comments

    On Jan. 29, Alexandre Bissonette walked into a Quebec City Islamic Cultural Center and opened fire. He killed six people and injured five. Twenty minutes after the shooting, Bissonette turned himself in to police. This was the most recent in …


  • Tips to get you through the housing lottery »

    3 February, 2017 // 0 Comments

    It's a new year and with this new year are your typical suite of new-year-comings: another notch on the Gregorian calendar, a rotation of the Chinese zodiac (it's the year of the fire chicken, for those of you who don't …


  • A critique of Trump’s education policies »

    3 February, 2017 // 0 Comments

    Donald Trump, like most politicians, speaks in code when it comes to education. He is easily able to identify problems but does not offer concrete solutions or suggest policy reforms. On his education policy platform he points out that America …


  • Don’t give bigotry a voice »

    3 February, 2017 // 0 Comments

    Political philosopher John Stuart Mill introduced the concept of the "marketplace of ideas" as a rationale for permitting freedom of expression. Mill believed that allowing an interchange of ideas akin to a marketplace was necessary for the development of a …


  • The news you want to hear »

    3 February, 2017 // 0 Comments

    The eyes of the world are upon Trump, and everyone condemns his actions—opposition is fierce among experts and the populace alike. Well, that is what the news would have you believe. If you are reading this article you are likely …


  • Resistance and punching Richard Spencer »

    27 January, 2017 // 0 Comments

    The Brandeis campus is not alone in its treatment of the controversial inauguration of Donald Trump. Many students have rightfully expressed their moral and political disagreements over his election, and in the inauguration's aftermath, many actions have been taken to …


  • GOP legislators hate Obamacare because they hate Obama »

    27 January, 2017 // 0 Comments

    This year's election is a repudiation of the liberal ideology. The recently retired president has become the incarnation of socialism and despotism in the minds of many voters. As the vision of all that is evil, Obama's legacy is under …

  • Women’s Marches and the meaning of unity

    27 January, 2017 // 0 Comments

    The day after the inauguration, the largest march in Washington, D.C.'s, history began. The D.C. Women's March included about half a million participants, and had smaller sister marches in almost every major city in the country. Naturally, a protest this …


  • Farewell to the Castle »

    27 January, 2017 // 0 Comments

    It has been a week since I moved out of the Castle and into my Ziv, and with all of these changes I could not help but reflect on my time in the Castle—the edifice that will be torn down …

  • Returning from London: switching from acting to academia »

    3 February, 2017 // 0 Comments

    Sara Kenney '18 just spent her fall semester studying abroad in London through the British Drama Academy (BADA) program offered at Sarah Lawrence College. She attended the London Theatre Program, a semester-long program "designed for dedicated students who are passionate …


  • Gwen Fraser makes most of Union experience »

    3 February, 2017 // 0 Comments

    Starting in student government as a Ziv senator her junior year, later than most students, Gwen Fraser '17 decided she wanted to return to the Student Union for the fun meetings and great community, as well as the opportunities to …


  • Putting a culture to the Chinese language »

    3 February, 2017 // 0 Comments

    Eric Goldberg '18, a varsity tennis-playing Jewish junior from New York, embarked last fall for Shanghai, China, for a semester of study abroad. He knew that he wanted to study abroad in China, having studied Chinese since the seventh grade. …


  • Happiest place on earth »

    3 February, 2017 // 0 Comments

    When Anna Stern '18 was deciding where to go for her study abroad trip, she wanted to travel somewhere where she had no connection to the language, culture or people in order to fully immerse herself in an entirely new, …


  • Prof. Breen finds humanity in history »

    27 January, 2017 // 0 Comments

    Professor Daniel Breen of the Legal Studies and American Studies departments is well known for his interesting and relevant courses in which he combines his undoubted excitement about the law with an impressive ability to convey the personal and societal …


  • Social justice stays with Spector come May »

    27 January, 2017 // 0 Comments

    People don't realize how much power businesses have in terms of improving human rights, explained Heather Spector '17. Spector is set to kickstart her career with a business consulting role at Accenture, "a strategy, consulting, digital, tech and operations" firm, …

  • Club gymnastics: ‘Come flip with us!’ »

    3 February, 2017 // 0 Comments

    The Brandeis club gymnastics team is one of Brandeis' many club sports that is constantly growing and succeeding. With more participants this year than ever before, the team appears to be moving forward.

    The team competes in events judged by …

    The team competes in events judged by … Read More...


  • Patriots and Falcons face off on Super Bowl LI stage »

    3 February, 2017 // 0 Comments

    The New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons will battle on the biggest stage in pro sports: the Super Bowl. Houston will host the game on Sunday, Feb. 5 in front of a sold-out crowd and an estimated 100 million TV …


  • Basketball teams fall to conference opponents »

    3 February, 2017 // 0 Comments

    The men’s basketball team fell to Rochester 67-56, while the women’s team fell to Rochester 75-58 on Saturday, Jan. 29.

    The men’s team started slowly on Rochester’s turf, falling behind a quick 8-0. The Judges quickly rebounded from the deficit … Read More...


  • Track team sets records at BU and Tufts »

    3 February, 2017 // 0 Comments

    Last weekend, the Brandeis women's and men's track teams competed in the Terrier Classic at Boston University and at Tufts University. Many athletes from both teams had record-breaking performances.

    At BU on Friday, Jan. 27, Emily Bryson '19 set a …

    At BU on Friday, Jan. 27, Emily Bryson ’19 set a … Read More...


  • Women’s fencing earns a mid-week win »

    27 January, 2017 // 0 Comments

    In an annual mid-week clash, the women’s fencing team defeated Wellesley College 16-11 Wednesday, Jan. 25.

    Captain of the team, Nina Sayles ’17, reported that the Judges have remained undefeated in meets against Wellesley since the 2013 season.

    Each year, … Read More...


  • Track and field continues season mid-break »

    27 January, 2017 // 0 Comments

    For the average Brandeis student, winter break is a time of relaxation, far away from Waltham. However, for Brandeis' men's and women's track and field teams, winter break was spent on campus practicing and preparing for two meets, including the …

What journalism gets wrong: a whitewashed industry

3 February, 2017
Marching is only the beginning

27 January, 2017

Univ. needs to use institutional privilege to stand up to Trump anti-immigration policies »

2 December, 2016

Join The Hoot.

21 August, 2016
Activist Speakers Hosted by SJP

2 November, 2015
Faculty Forward Rally

18 October, 2015
