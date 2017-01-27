News

Arts

Opinions


  • Resistance and punching Richard Spencer »

    27 January, 2017 // 0 Comments

    The Brandeis campus is not alone in its treatment of the controversial inauguration of Donald Trump. Many students have rightfully expressed their moral and political disagreements over his election, and in the inauguration’s aftermath, many actions have been taken to … Read More...


  • GOP legislators hate Obamacare because they hate Obama »

    27 January, 2017 // 0 Comments

    This year’s election is a repudiation of the liberal ideology. The recently retired president has become the incarnation of socialism and despotism in the minds of many voters. As the vision of all that is evil, Obama’s legacy is under … Read More...

  • Women’s Marches and the meaning of unity

    Women’s Marches and the meaning of unity »

    27 January, 2017 // 0 Comments

    The day after the inauguration, the largest march in Washington, D.C.’s, history began. The D.C. Women’s March included about half a million participants, and had smaller sister marches in almost every major city in the country. Naturally, a protest this … Read More...


  • Farewell to the Castle »

    27 January, 2017 // 0 Comments

    It has been a week since I moved out of the Castle and into my Ziv, and with all of these changes I could not help but reflect on my time in the Castle—the edifice that will be torn down … Read More...


  • Academy Awards answer calls for change »

    27 January, 2017 // 0 Comments

    The first film to have obtained 14 Academy Award nominations—a record at the Academy—was “All About Eve” (1950), a movie about actors (Hollywood loves rewarding itself). That record wasn’t tied until the blockbuster “Titanic” (1997) came along. Now, with the … Read More...


  • Remember to practice self-care »

    27 January, 2017 // 0 Comments

    College students are often told to practice “self-care,” and honestly, it makes sense. Students constantly struggle so much with managing their different responsibilities that their health and well-being usually become less of a priority. This leads to stress, anxiety, exhaustion … Read More...


  • Not enough progress for free menstrual products »

    2 December, 2016 // 0 Comments

    On Nov. 11, Brandeis Students for Reproductive Justice and Brandeis Feminist Majority Leadership Alliance authored a statement of progress for their menstrual product campaign and submitted it as an op-ed to The Brandeis Hoot, which I co-signed. The statement of … Read More...


  • Anti-racists should reclaim Pepe the Frog »

    2 December, 2016 // 0 Comments

    Earlier this year, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) declared the “Pepe the Frog” meme to be a hate symbol. The ADL, an anti-bigotry organization that dedicates itself to the issues of anti-Semitism, racism and white supremacy, has a database of hate … Read More...


  • Why you should not protest Trump »

    2 December, 2016 // 0 Comments

    A reactionary, leftist movement has arisen in response to the election of Trump, and rioting has ensued as protest. This election response from the public is not unprecedented, as many disillusioned voters took to the streets in the wake of … Read More...


  • On being disappointed in America »

    2 December, 2016 // 1 Comments

    I’m not sure if it’s crazy and naive for me to feel this way, but I’m happy. I’m happy because I know that although the man-who-shall-not-be-named has become the president-elect of the United States, I’m part of a community that … Read More...

Features


  • Prof. Breen finds humanity in history »

    27 January, 2017 // 0 Comments

    Professor Daniel Breen of the Legal Studies and American Studies departments is well known for his interesting and relevant courses in which he combines his undoubted excitement about the law with an impressive ability to convey the personal and societal … Read More...


  • Social justice stays with Spector come May »

    27 January, 2017 // 0 Comments

    People don’t realize how much power businesses have in terms of improving human rights, explained Heather Spector ’17. Spector is set to kickstart her career with a business consulting role at Accenture, “a strategy, consulting, digital, tech and operations” firm, … Read More...


  • Arguello ’17 secures position with General Electric »

    27 January, 2017 // 0 Comments

    For most students, getting a job after graduating that is not only relevant to one’s career goals but also exciting, is merely wishful thinking. Graduating college can come with fears of unemployment and also the fear of lacking passion for … Read More...


  • Getting down to business with TAMID »

    27 January, 2017 // 0 Comments

    With the current state of the U.S. economy set to shift in the future, what better time than now to join TAMID? TAMID is a student-led business organization that connects students with the Israeli economy by teaching them business and … Read More...


  • Margolis to provide corporate solutions »

    27 January, 2017 // 0 Comments

    Management Solutions recently secured its newest consultant in financial risk: Micah Margolis ’17.

    Margolis will graduate this May with departmental honors in physics upon completion of his senior thesis along with a degree in economics and a minor in computer … Read More...


  • Making Deroy Hall home »

    2 December, 2016 // 0 Comments

    “If you have the opportunity to introduce yourself to her one day, then I recommend you take it!” said Ari Keigan ’18 about Olga Yanes. From 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Yanes works as a custodian in Deroy and is … Read More...

Sports


  • Women’s fencing earns a mid-week win »

    27 January, 2017 // 0 Comments

    In an annual mid-week clash, the women’s fencing team defeated Wellesley College 16-11 Wednesday, Jan. 25.

    Captain of the team, Nina Sayles ’17, reported that the Judges have remained undefeated in meets against Wellesley since the 2013 season.

    Each year, … Read More...


  • Track and field continues season mid-break »

    27 January, 2017 // 0 Comments

    For the average Brandeis student, winter break is a time of relaxation, far away from Waltham. However, for Brandeis’ men’s and women’s track and field teams, winter break was spent on campus practicing and preparing for two meets, including the … Read More...


  • Men’s swimming earns two wins in doubleheader »

    27 January, 2017 // 0 Comments

    The Brandeis women’s swim team started off their season this school year with a 2-7 record and a ninth-place finish at the Gompei Invite in Worcester on Saturday Jan. 21. The men’s team came into the new year with a … Read More...


  • Women’s fencing earns a mid-week win »

    27 January, 2017 // 0 Comments

    In an annual mid-week clash, the women’s fencing team defeated Wellesley College 16-11 Wednesday, Jan. 25.

    Captain of the team, Nina Sayles ’17, reported that the Judges have remained undefeated in meets against Wellesley since the 2013 season.

    Each year, … Read More...


  • Both basketball teams triumph during week »

    2 December, 2016 // 0 Comments

    On Tuesday, Nov. 29, the Brandeis men’s basketball team defeated the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth at home 65-60, and the Brandeis women’s basketball team beat Salem State University 59-34 in an away game.

    The men’s basketball team was dominant throughout … Read More...


  • Soccer heads to Virginia for NCAA Final Four showdown »

    2 December, 2016 // 0 Comments

    For the fourth time in program history, and the first time since 1984, the men’s soccer team is going to the Final Four in the NCAA tournament.

    The men’s team started off the NCAA tournament at Babson, playing Western New … Read More...

Editorials

Marching is only the beginning

Marching is only the beginning »

27 January, 2017

Univ. needs to use institutional privilege to stand up to Trump anti-immigration policies »

2 December, 2016
Community, action necessary in aftermath of election

Community, action necessary in aftermath of election »

11 November, 2016

Video

Join The Hoot.

Join The Hoot. »

21 August, 2016
Activist Speakers Hosted by SJP

Activist Speakers Hosted by SJP »

2 November, 2015
Faculty Forward Rally

Faculty Forward Rally »

18 October, 2015
Menu Title