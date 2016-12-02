News

  • Not enough progress for free menstrual products »

    2 December, 2016 // 0 Comments

    On Nov. 11, Brandeis Students for Reproductive Justice and Brandeis Feminist Majority Leadership Alliance authored a statement of progress for their menstrual product campaign and submitted it as an op-ed to The Brandeis Hoot, which I co-signed. The statement of


  • Anti-racists should reclaim Pepe the Frog »

    2 December, 2016 // 0 Comments

    Earlier this year, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) declared the "Pepe the Frog" meme to be a hate symbol. The ADL, an anti-bigotry organization that dedicates itself to the issues of anti-Semitism, racism and white supremacy, has a database of hate


  • Why you should not protest Trump »

    2 December, 2016 // 0 Comments

    A reactionary, leftist movement has arisen in response to the election of Trump, and rioting has ensued as protest. This election response from the public is not unprecedented, as many disillusioned voters took to the streets in the wake of


  • On being disappointed in America »

    2 December, 2016 // 1 Comments

    I'm not sure if it's crazy and naive for me to feel this way, but I'm happy. I'm happy because I know that although the man-who-shall-not-be-named has become the president-elect of the United States, I'm part of a community that


  • Technology wars: What you don’t know about ad block »

    2 December, 2016 // 0 Comments

    At first glance, ad blockers seem to be a convenient tool for avid Internet surfers who can bypass intrusive and "annoying" advertisements from popping up on their screens and "interrupting them in their reading." Simultaneously, ad blockers have become the


  • Thank you, Rabbi Winick »

    2 December, 2016 // 0 Comments

    Spiritual leaders often have more responsibilities than just leading services. Often, they are mentors and guides who lead by example, and this is especially true on a college campus. The leader in question has to speak to a larger community


  • On leaving Brandeis »

    2 December, 2016 // 0 Comments

    I have written for The Brandeis Hoot for well over two years now, and have been an editor for nearly two. I've edited this section for a year and a half. But as time moves on, so must I to

  • Statement of Progress for menstrual product campaign

    11 November, 2016 // 0 Comments

    We, students from Brandeis Students for Reproductive Justice, Brandeis FMLA, Student Union Campus Operations Working Group, Student Union Social Justice and Diversity Committee and individual students, continue to work to facilitate a meaningful dialogue with the Brandeis administration in response

  • We did not do enough

    11 November, 2016 // 0 Comments

    We’re down, but not out.

    It has been a difficult two days to say the least. Brandeis University was and still is in a state of shock and disbelief. How does one go about comprehending the once-incomprehensible? The level of … Read More...

  • How to fight for positive change during a Trump presidency

    11 November, 2016 // 0 Comments

    On this day, my heart breaks for the dream of a female president. My heart breaks for the dream of a president who supports racial equality, immigration reform and reproductive rights. Unfortunately, we learned that large portions of our population

  • Making Deroy Hall home »

    2 December, 2016 // 0 Comments

    "If you have the opportunity to introduce yourself to her one day, then I recommend you take it!" said Ari Keigan '18 about Olga Yanes. From 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Yanes works as a custodian in Deroy and is


  • Sherman worker brightens students days »

    2 December, 2016 // 0 Comments

    Beloved Sherman worker Yen Yu is a greeter for Brandeis Dining Services. From breakfast through lunch on weekdays, she can found at the front desk in Sherman Dining Hall swiping students in and welcoming them to the Sodexo experience. Yen


  • A Brandeis Thanksgiving: Yuki Zheng »

    2 December, 2016 // 0 Comments

    As Brandeisians, many of us live close enough to campus to allow us to go home during the Thanksgiving holidays. However, some students, especially international students, are unable to do so because of the long distance from campus to their


  • A Brandeis Thanksgiving: Emma Russell »

    2 December, 2016 // 0 Comments

    While many students fly, drive or take the train to visit their families for Thanksgiving break, there is a group of students who chose to stay at Brandeis during the long weekend. Emma Russell '19, originally from San Antonio, TX,


  • A Brandeis Thanksgiving: Xiaowei Luo »

    2 December, 2016 // 0 Comments

    Thanksgiving is a holiday about being appreciative for what we have received during our lifetime. For Xiaowei Luo '18 from Hefei, China, this Thanksgiving was particularly unique. Unlike past years, she chose to stay on campus for the entirety of


  • A Brandeis Thanksgiving: Alessia Stewart »

    2 December, 2016 // 0 Comments

    alessia
    Many Brandeis students choose to travel back home for Thanksgiving break and spend quality time with their families before the beginning of finals. However, some students choose to remain at Brandeis until the end of the semester. Alessia Stewart '20

Univ. needs to use institutional privilege to stand up to Trump anti-immigration policies »

2 December, 2016
Community, action necessary in aftermath of election

11 November, 2016
Support BAATF’s effort to creation AAPI minor

4 November, 2016

21 August, 2016
Activist Speakers Hosted by SJP

2 November, 2015
Faculty Forward Rally

18 October, 2015
