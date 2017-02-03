Students and faculty asked questions and provided input on the outlines for a new format for general education at Brandeis during an open forum on Wednesday, Feb. 1.
The new format, which is still lacking specific details, divides general educations … Read More...
Construction on the Farber wing of the library will be halted until May 22, according to Interim University Librarian Matthew Sheehy.
The ongoing construction in Farber is a result of climate-control issues within the building. Piping will be extended from … Read More...
“Even though we are discouraged, our work is not lost,” stated activist Rebecca Walker at her keynote ’DEIS Impact event, “The World in You and You in the World: Identity in Action,” discussing the actions of the new administration in … Read More...
Five-time Olympic gold medalist and the first woman in history to achieve the Grandmaster title in chess, Susan Polgar spoke about her experience as a woman in the male-dominated sport of chess and her life as the descendent of Holocaust … Read More...
Members of the Brandeis community attended a panel discussion on Wednesday evening to address President Trump’s Jan. 27 executive order on immigration. The audience, who filled over half of the Shapiro Campus Center (SCC) theater, consisted of not only undergraduate … Read More...
Around 60 people attended the “What to Expect from the Trump Presidency” panel discussion sponsored by the politics department last Wednesday. The panel included politics professors Robert Art, Shai Feldman, Lucy Goodhart, Jill Greenlee and Jeffrey Lenowitz.
“The new administration’s … Read More...
At least 50 Brandeis students attended a march of over 200,000 people that began in Boston Common last Saturday, according to the Boston Women’s March for America. The march, taking place one day after President Trump’s inauguration, called for a … Read More...
Though many evangelical Christians consider a Trump presidency a success for American evangelicals, Prof. John Jefferson Davis, an evangelical himself, called his election a disaster in a lecture on Wednesday, Jan. 25.
“My view is that as an evangelical it … Read More...
Brandeis signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) to reduce the amount of money paid for electricity bills through virtual net metering, a process in which solar energy is installed at an off-site location and then shared among those who are … Read More...
Students filled every seat available in the Student Union office for an information session about union candidacy on Wednesday, Jan 25. Approximately 15 students are running for the available positions.
Midyear, senator-at-large, Ridgewood, Ziv, Charles River/567 and the Mods seats … Read More...
Students and workers filed into the office of Sodexo’s general manager and presented him a petition with about 300 signatures calling for Sodexo to ensure workers have their full 40 hours and hire more 40-hour employees to avoid overworking and … Read More...
To present the most accurate and marketable image of Brandeis, the university should decide whether or not Brandeis is a Jewish institution, said Mark Neustadt, a marketing analyst with a specialized focus on the needs of colleges, universities and schools.… Read More...
A petition calling on the administration to investigate the possibility of making Brandeis a sanctuary campus began circulating soon after the results of the presidential election were released.
Addressed to University President Ronald Liebowitz, Provost Lisa Lynch and Senior Vice … Read More...
The Allocations Board (A-board) funded 68.3 percent of requests, according to Spring Marathon decisions released through the club leaders listserv on Tuesday, Nov. 22.
A-board received requests from 139 clubs for an amount totaling $632,199.18. They funded requests from 135 … Read More...
President Ron Liebowitz described updated diversity and inclusion efforts made over the past 12 months in an email sent to the Brandeis community on Friday, Nov. 18.
The presidential campaign run by President-elect Donald Trump featured, “rhetoric of racism, misogyny, … Read More...
“The Assignment” is a movie starring Michelle Rodriguez and Sigourney Weaver.
Rodriguez is a cisgender woman playing hitman Frank Kitchen, a cisgender man who unknowingly undergoes surgery to become a woman. Frank Kitchen’s involuntarily gender confirmation surgery is performed by … Read More...
“I’m telling you guys, next year, 48 hours,” joked Riely Allen ’18. “No,” his suitemates quickly replied in unison, still reeling from the tiring endeavor of the day before.
The marathon began at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28 and … Read More...
Cantonese Club rang in the new year with Jeopardy, food and much laughter on Saturday, Jan. 28 in the Intercultural Center. No, this was not the kind of event where people could grab plates of free food and sneak out … Read More...
Art history Prof. Aida Yuen Wong researches historical sources and the development of artistic trends to make cross-cultural connections among countries in the Asian continent and beyond.
Wong is not only an art history professor, but also the chair of … Read More...
If you are looking for a film that will freak out and entertain you, look no further than “Split.”
The story is set in Philadelphia and revolves around three friends, Casey (Anya Taylor-Joy), Claire (Haley Lu Richardson) and Marcia (Jessica … Read More...
One week before the release of his highly anticipated follow up to “2014 Forest Hills Drive,” J Cole released the track “False Profits.” The song was all right but turned heads with multiple shots taken at fellow rappers, including a … Read More...
Performance artist Pat Oleszko, whose art is on display in the Women’s Studies Research Center (WSRC), unraveled the absurdity of her work to a full house in the Kniznick Gallery on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Faced with a burning bra, boob … Read More...
Kenneth Lonergan’s “Manchester by the Sea” (2016) is a work of genius. Set and filmed in the northeastern town of Manchester, MA, Lonergan captures a powerful, depressing tale, yet finds the hint of humor that comes from daily life. The … Read More...
On Tuesday, Jan. 24, filmmaker Jenny Alexander came to speak as a guest in Brandeis course, Documenting the Immigrant Experience, bringing particular focus to her film “The Vigil.” Along with the members of the class, students and faculty of other … Read More...
With the recent political events casting a gray cloud over many, it is nice to have something to put a smile on our faces. On Saturday, Jan. 21, while most were marching in protest of the new presidency, Brandeis’ improv … Read More...
If you follow through on one New Year’s resolution, make it an easy one: Watch “One Day at a Time.”
Just released this month, watching this Netflix original series is the perfect way to start off 2017. The show, a … Read More...
Brandeis University dining services celebrated Lunar New Year this Thursday, Jan. 26 by offering Asian barbecue, soups and entrees in Lower Usdan and Sherman dining halls during dinner. Under Sodexo, this is the first time the dining halls put together … Read More...
At the crux of the on-campus fine arts scene lies a club that seeks to combine community, creativity and, most importantly, clay. About three decades ago, the Pottery Club sprang up at Brandeis and is now led by president Marisa … Read More...
Boris’ Kitchen elicited much laughter from audience members at their 17th Annual Sketch Comedy Festival with students from Emerson’s Jimmy’s Traveling All-Stars, Cornell’s Humor Us and Skidmore’s Sketchies, on Friday, Dec. 2. They continued the show on Saturday, Dec. 3, … Read More...
Droves of art patrons filed into the Dreitzer Gallery of the Spingold Theater Center to admire the works of Brandeis students displayed at the Senior Mid-Year Exhibition on Wednesday, Dec. 7.
Attendees were offered hors d’oeuvres, wine and the good … Read More...
Why is it that so much of how Brandeis engages in “usual business” seems normal and good, while so much of it seems so strange and wasteful? Throughout the day, I am struck repeatedly by ways in which the university … Read More...
On Jan. 29, Alexandre Bissonette walked into a Quebec City Islamic Cultural Center and opened fire. He killed six people and injured five. Twenty minutes after the shooting, Bissonette turned himself in to police. This was the most recent in … Read More...
It’s a new year and with this new year are your typical suite of new-year-comings: another notch on the Gregorian calendar, a rotation of the Chinese zodiac (it’s the year of the fire chicken, for those of you who don’t … Read More...
Donald Trump, like most politicians, speaks in code when it comes to education. He is easily able to identify problems but does not offer concrete solutions or suggest policy reforms. On his education policy platform he points out that America … Read More...
Political philosopher John Stuart Mill introduced the concept of the “marketplace of ideas” as a rationale for permitting freedom of expression. Mill believed that allowing an interchange of ideas akin to a marketplace was necessary for the development of a … Read More...
The eyes of the world are upon Trump, and everyone condemns his actions—opposition is fierce among experts and the populace alike. Well, that is what the news would have you believe. If you are reading this article you are likely … Read More...
The Brandeis campus is not alone in its treatment of the controversial inauguration of Donald Trump. Many students have rightfully expressed their moral and political disagreements over his election, and in the inauguration’s aftermath, many actions have been taken to … Read More...
This year’s election is a repudiation of the liberal ideology. The recently retired president has become the incarnation of socialism and despotism in the minds of many voters. As the vision of all that is evil, Obama’s legacy is under … Read More...
The day after the inauguration, the largest march in Washington, D.C.’s, history began. The D.C. Women’s March included about half a million participants, and had smaller sister marches in almost every major city in the country. Naturally, a protest this … Read More...
It has been a week since I moved out of the Castle and into my Ziv, and with all of these changes I could not help but reflect on my time in the Castle—the edifice that will be torn down … Read More...
Sara Kenney ’18 just spent her fall semester studying abroad in London through the British Drama Academy (BADA) program offered at Sarah Lawrence College. She attended the London Theatre Program, a semester-long program “designed for dedicated students who are passionate … Read More...
Starting in student government as a Ziv senator her junior year, later than most students, Gwen Fraser ’17 decided she wanted to return to the Student Union for the fun meetings and great community, as well as the opportunities to … Read More...
Eric Goldberg ’18, a varsity tennis-playing Jewish junior from New York, embarked last fall for Shanghai, China, for a semester of study abroad. He knew that he wanted to study abroad in China, having studied Chinese since the seventh grade. … Read More...
When Anna Stern ’18 was deciding where to go for her study abroad trip, she wanted to travel somewhere where she had no connection to the language, culture or people in order to fully immerse herself in an entirely new, … Read More...
Professor Daniel Breen of the Legal Studies and American Studies departments is well known for his interesting and relevant courses in which he combines his undoubted excitement about the law with an impressive ability to convey the personal and societal … Read More...
People don’t realize how much power businesses have in terms of improving human rights, explained Heather Spector ’17. Spector is set to kickstart her career with a business consulting role at Accenture, “a strategy, consulting, digital, tech and operations” firm, … Read More...