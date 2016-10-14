Volleyball splits Homecoming games

By Zach Cihlar

Section: Sports

Hosting two teams for Homecoming, Brandeis volleyball split the games, earning a win against Eastern Connecticut State University but falling to Salve Regina University, Saturday, Oct. 8.

The Judges entered the weekend coming off three away game losses, and a couple injuries altered the lineup. Some players were moved to different positions, but the team was able to adapt, according to team member Shea Decker-Jacoby ’19. “I am very proud of how the team played this weekend, mainly due to the fact we had two injuries, and some players had to play different positions, but still everyone worked hard and supported each other,” she said.

Brandeis broke some records against Eastern Connecticut. In the four-set win, Brandeis setter Marlee Nork ’19 achieved a career high of 40 assists, doubling her previous record, which she earned last season.

Brandeis captain and libero Yvette Cho ’19 also broke a career high, serving five aces at the first game. Cho held the match high of 20 digs for the two teams as well.

The Eastern Connecticut game saw aggressive play from the Judges. Both Grace Krumpack ’19 and Decker-Jacoby reached a total of 11 kills, leading the team in that area. Another notable offensive player of the game was senior captain Jessica Kaufman ’17, who reached 10 kills. The team dominated the visitors in kill percentage, achieving a .228 to Eastern Connecticut’s .069.

The Judges came out strong in the second game, taking the first set against Salve Regina 25-20. The team could not hold onto the lead, though, dropping the next three sets. Brandeis recovered from a deficit in the third set to ultimately tie the score at 25-25. Salve Regina would ultimately seize the third set win 27-25.

Brandeis team members once again set records in this game. Nork shattered another career record in the second game, achieving 44 total assists. Decker-Jacoby set a career high of 18 kills. Krumpack broke a personal record, with 20 digs, leading the team in the area. Rookie Emma Bartlett ’20 also earned a notable 13 kills against the opposing team, while Cho earned 17 digs.

The Judges beat out Salve Regina in digs 70 to 66, but dropped the advantage in kill percentage, blocks and aces.

Brandeis ended the double-header with a 7-10 record. The team is a little over halfway done with its season, with seven more home games still on the schedule.

The Judges will host the second round of the University Athletic Association’s second round robin tournament. The team will play four games in two days against University of Rochester, Case Western Reserve University, Emory University and New York University.

“We are very excited to host the second round robin and invite the entire Brandeis community to come out and support,” Decker-Jacoby said.

The teams will be competitive, the Brandeis player said, but the Judges are “a very different team from years past,” and she urges Brandeis students to attend the high-stakes conference games.