Men’s tennis finishes strong

By Shea Decker-Jacoby

Section: Sports

The Brandeis men’s tennis team wrapped up their fall season with a strong finish this past weekend, in a three-day tournament hosted by MIT. This tournament was one of the three tournaments the team competes in during the fall. Michael Arguello ’17 had a terrific performance with another semifinal finish, while the rest of the team had very strong results as well. “We competed at the highest level against top competition in the region and nation,” Head Coach Ben Lamanna says.

Arguello started in the top seat of the tournament after being a finalist for the ITA Regional title two weeks earlier. He took the first two matches from Middlebury and Williams and then faced off in the round of 16 against Amherst. It was a very close match, with Arguello taking the first set 6-2, then falling in the second 3-6. The third match went into a tiebreaker where Arguello claimed a 7-5 victory to move on to the quarter finals. He faced off another player from Williams. Both players took a set from each other, but the Judges senior pulled away in the third set, breaking the tie with a 6-0 victory. In the semis Arguello faced off with the defending Division III champ from Bowdoin. Arguello was the only player to take a set from the defending champ, but ended up dropping the match with a 4-6, 6-1, 1-6 decision.

Brandeis had two other singles reach the round of 16; Brian Granoff ’17 competed in the quarter final draw. Granoff defeated Tufts with an easy finish of 6-1, 6-1. He then proceeded to knock Wesleyan out with a 7-5, 6-4 finish. Jackson Kogan ’19 took out his opponent from Tufts 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 and Mitchell Ostrovsky ’20 took the match against Middlebury 6-0, 7-6, 3-6. Kogan and Zach Cihlar ’19 (deputy sports editor for The Hoot) defeated the Williams pair in their doubles match 8-5. They then fell to the top seed pair from Middlebury 8-4. Arguello and Ryan Bunis ’17 took the match against Amherst 8-6, before falling to a team from Wesleyan 8-5.

This concludes the fall matches for the men’s tennis team and they will continue with their season when they travel to California for their matches against Caltech, Whittier, Redlands and Claremont-McKenna. Then the team will host their first home match of the season on March 4 against Stevens Tech before hosting the first UAA matchup for the Judges against NYU on March 10 at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. The team will travel to Altamonte Springs, FL for the UAA tournament April 21-23 and then face off with Tufts for their final home match of the season.

Come out and support your Judges at their home matches this coming spring.