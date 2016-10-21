Volleyball struggles in UAAs

By Sarah Jousset

Section: Sports

The varsity volleyball team hosted the University Athletic Association Round Robin tournament this past weekend in Gosman Athletic Center. The two-day tournament saw every team in the UAA conference compete against each other.

The Judges couldn’t seem to come out with any fire on the first day of the tournament, dropping games to the University of Rochester and Case Western Reserve University in just three quick sets.

In the first game against Rochester, the Judges lost in close sets against their opponent, with scores of 23-25, 15-25, 23-15. The Judges fought hard in the first set, coming back from a 20-15 deficit to tie the score at 23-23, but the Judges couldn’t secure the win. The team didn’t continue the energy into the second set, and the Rochester YellowJackets took the lead from the beginning and kept it all the way through to secure the win. Gunning for a win, the Judges started the third set off strong with a 6-2 lead until Rochester took five straight points to take a 10-9 lead. The game went point for point until the game was tied 18-18, and then the YellowJackets pulled ahead with five points in a row. The Judges tried to answer on the serve of Marlee Nork ’19, but couldn’t quick oust the YellowJackets, falling two points short of the win.

However, the Judges put out a great hitting percentage at .324. The Brandeis Hoot’s Shea Decker-Jacoby ’19 led the team with eight kills, while Kirsten Frauens ’19, Jessie Moore ’18 and Grace Krumpack ’18 followed close behind with seven, six and five kills. Nork set for the Judges, contributing 26 assists. On the defensive end, Frauens and Moore each had three block assists, while Jessica Kaufman ’17 had two solo blocks and one assist. Libero Yvette Cho ’19 contributed 19 digs for the team, while Krumpack and Doyeon Kim ’20 each had 11.

In the game against Case Western Reserve, the Judges dropped three in a row by scores of 13-25, 20-25 and 16-25. The Judges struggled hitting against their opponents with just Decker-Jacoby and Moore accumulating a significant amount of kills, with seven and six respectively. The libero, Cho, was the only player in the game with double-digits, contributing 11 digs.

Brandeis played Emory and NYU on the second day of play. In the game against Emory, their opponent came out strong, blowing the Judges away in just three sets. For the Judges, Krumpack had eight kills, while Decker-Jacoby added five. Nork set in her third game of the tournament, adding 15 assists, while Cho held up the defensive end with 12 digs.

The NYU game did not bring better luck for the Judges, as they lost the game in three sets as well. In the first set, the Judges battled to a 21-20 lead, but the NYU Violets secured the win with a five-point run. However, the game was the only game of the weekend in which the Judges went more than three sets, winning the third set by a close score of 25-23 before losing the match in the fourth set.

The tournament wrapped up conference play for the volleyball team this season, leaving the Judges with a record of 7-14 overall and 0-7 in the UAA conference.

The Judges play again on Tuesday, Oct. 25 in Gosman Athletic Center at 7 p.m.