Rookie Borgert helps volleyball to 13-11 record

By Zach Cihlar

Section: Sports

Women’s volleyball played a two-day tournament in Amherst over the weekend, going 2-1 with notable showings from players on both days. Coming off an 0-4 weekend at the second University Athletic Association (UAA) Conference Round Robin, the Judges sought to regain their winning record in the Hall of Fame Invitational tournament.

On Friday, Oct. 21, the team played against Worcester State, a game which became increasingly tight as the game reached the later sets. Brandeis handily took care of Worcester State in the first two sets, winning each 25-19 and 25-12, respectively. However, Worcester State applied pressure in the third set, taking the Judges to 23-25, and forcing the game into a fourth set.

The Judges won the match in the fourth set in spectacular fashion, securing the win 26-24 in the set in one hour and 35 minutes.

The intensity of the match proved to be a confidence booster for many of the players on the Brandeis team. Five Judges set career-highs in a variety of categories. Outside Hitter and The Hoot sports writer Shea Decker-Jacoby ’19 reached double digits in two categories, putting up 18 kills in the game and an astounding 29 digs. Setter Marlee Nork ’19 put on a similarly high caliber performance, helping out the team with a career-high 36 assists and 17 digs. Both Marissa Borgert ’21 and Zara Platt ’19 offered 15 kills and 14 kills, respectively, up at net during the game. Finally, libero Yvette Cho ’19 soared past her previous season-high record of 24 digs by reaching 37 over the course of the four sets.

On the following day, the Judges split games 1-1, triumphing over Trinity College 3-0 and falling to Hamilton College 0-3.

Again, Borgert had an incredible day, leading the team with 10 kills against Hamilton and eight kills against Trinity. Cho once again proved a valuable asset for the team, amassing a team-leading 10 digs against Hamilton and 24 digs against Trinity.

After the three games, the Judges boosted their record to 12-11, again securing a winning record in a season that has proved successful for women’s volleyball. The team’s 12 wins are the highest collection of wins in one season since 2012.

After the Hall of Fame tournament, the Judges had a quick turnaround and played another away game on Tuesday, Oct. 24 against Rivier University. In a four-setter, the Judges defeated Rivier, advancing their record to 13-11 and securing at least a .500 record going into the UAA tournament in early November.

Borgert played another strong game, contributing to the Judges win in all five major categories. The rookie put up eight kills, 19 assists in the setter position, five digs, three service asses and three block-assists. Teammate Nork also helped out in the setter position, putting up 18 assists. The final score of the game tallied at 25-15, 25-14, 22-25, 25-16.

Brandeis women’s volleyball has just two games left until the UAA tournament. Both are away at Salem State University on Saturday, Oct. 28. The matchups have Brandeis facing off against home team Salem State and Bridgewater State University. The Judges faced neither team in the 2016 season.

A week after the Salem State games, the team will fly down to Atlanta, Georgia, to seek redemption for a 0-7 record against UAA teams in the Round Robins. Emory University will host the tournament, beginning on Friday, Nov. 3.