Women’s soccer continues to dominate

By Lily Wageman

Section: Sports

With the start of the Brandeis’ women’s soccer season well underway, the team’s momentum continues with a winning streak of 6-0. The team is lead by head coach Denise Dallamora, assistant coach Jenna Fischer, goalkeeper coach John Conlon and volunteer assistant coach Bob Winch. The team is currently ranked #13 nationally by the NSCAA and #12 by D3soccer.com.

This past Saturday the Judges shutout UMass Boston in a 3-0 victory, their fifth shutout in a row this season. At the time the Judges were ranked #13 in the Division III by the NSCAA and #15 by D3soccer.com. Cidney Moscovitch ’17 opened the scoring in the 22nd minute when she got her head on the ball as it made its way through the box and sent it off the far left post, earning her first goal of the season. In the 25th minute, the second goal came from sophomore Hannah Maatallah ’19. From the top of the 18-yard box, she rifled a high shot at the left corner and found the right side of the netting over a leaping Beacon netminder. In the 57th minute, Samantha Schwartz ’18 closed out the scoring when she picked up a loose ball about 30 yards from the net and with the opposing goalie well off her line, fired the ball into the open net. The Judges had a 28-0 shot advantage on the Beacons and this marked the second-straight game the Judges held them shotless.

The Judges’ next match came on Tuesday against another top four team in the New England Division III women’s soccer, with Eastern Connecticut State University ranked #4 and Brandeis ranked #3. The Judges improved to their current standings, 6-0, after finding another hard earned victory, while ECSU suffered their first defeat and fell to 3-1. The Judges dominated against ECSU on the field, winning the game 5-0. All three of Brandeis’ first-half goals came on rebounds. The first goal came in the 31st minute when ECSU keeper made a diving save on Brandeis’ Haliana Burhans ’18, but then Lea McDaniel ’17 was there to send the loose ball to the net for the goal and fourth game-winner of the season.

Samantha Schwartz ’18 scored the second goal of the game and her second of the season in the 38th minute, when a shot blocked by a defender on another attempt by McDaniel presented an open net. Then just 80 seconds later, leaving the net clear, ECSU reserve Kayla Lebreque came off her line to prevent Burhans from getting off a quality shot, allowing Maatallah to score the third goal. Following the exciting first half the Judges scored twice more. In the 63rd minute Schwartz made a nifty move on a defender after receiving Moscovitch’s through ball. Then Sasha Sunday ’19 closed the scoring with her first goal of the season on a cross from Maatallah in the 65th minute. The Judges outshot the Warriors 33-6, including 20-1 in the first-half.

The Judges will be at home on Gordon Field this Thursday night at 7 p.m. when they host Wentworth Institute.